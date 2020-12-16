A Non-Police Response To The Mental Health Crisis

For months people have been gathering in communities across the country, calling for racial justice and an end to police brutality. At the same time, the city of Denver, Colorado, has been experimenting with removing police from some emergency situations and sending in unarmed mental health professionals instead.

Cities like Portland, San Francisco, and New York have recently launched similar programs. Leigh Paterson from member station KUNC has more on this non-police response and a four-wheeled van called Star.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.