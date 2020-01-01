Worth Repeating: Storyboard

4 of 5 — Amie Charney headshot flannel - Amie Charney.jpeg

Amie Charney is a novelist and screenwriter who lives in San Antonio, Texas. She has an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of California Riverside Palm Desert. Amie is the Director of Creative Writing for the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) shaping the next generation of bestselling writers. Her work can be found in literary journals such as Southern Missouri Press Journal Proud to Be, As You Were, Oh! Cat!, High Country Magazine, and others. She is the inaugural recipient of the Harlequin Creator Fund for Television Writing and is currently developing a new television show with eOne and Harlequin.