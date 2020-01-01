Worth Repeating: Storyboard
1 of 5 — Kim-Johnson-03-082919-cropped - Kim Johnson.jpg
Kim Johnson is the producer for Texas Public Radio’s live, call-in show The Source. She is a Trinity University alum an active part of San Antonio’s music scene.
2 of 5 — 3D66EF48-45FB-47F4-B186-E50A350335DF - Mary Becquet.jpeg
Mary Becquet is a comedian and actress based in San Antonio.
3 of 5 — TPR Headshot - Tiffany Farias-Sokoloski.png
Tiffany Farias-Sokoloski is an Assistant Professor of Instruction at UTSA. Her primary focus is to support students in the Educator Preparation Program so that they can become teachers who are culturally efficacious agents of change. Tiffany is also the founder and executive director for SA Girls Rock =)
4 of 5 — Amie Charney headshot flannel - Amie Charney.jpeg
Amie Charney is a novelist and screenwriter who lives in San Antonio, Texas. She has an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of California Riverside Palm Desert. Amie is the Director of Creative Writing for the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) shaping the next generation of bestselling writers. Her work can be found in literary journals such as Southern Missouri Press Journal Proud to Be, As You Were, Oh! Cat!, High Country Magazine, and others. She is the inaugural recipient of the Harlequin Creator Fund for Television Writing and is currently developing a new television show with eOne and Harlequin.
5 of 5 — Bio photo - gerard robledo.jpg
Gerard Robledo is a Latino poet from San Antonio. He teaches Creative Writing at San Antonio College. His Spanish language poetry translations, poetry, and book reviews have been published widely. He was inducted in the San Antonio Poetry Archives at Palo Alto College, is a Macondo Writers’ Workshop Fellow, and recipient of the 2020 Eduardo Corral Emerging Latinx Writers Mentorship.