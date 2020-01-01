¡VIVA! - A Live Telethon Supporting the Arts & Artists in San Antonio!

Submit your video here

A gmail account is required to use the Google submission form. You may also contact us at viva@tpr.org to submit.

This 2nd arts fundraiser in 2021, hosted by Garrett T. Capps, will feature live interviews and performances from local celebs, pre-recorded videos of special performances, appearances from artists, dancers, filmmakers, plus suprise co-hosts and a whole lot more!

This 6-hour telethon airs live from the Carlos & Malu Alvarez Theater, inside the Irma & Emilio Nicolas Media Center, at the new Texas Public Radio headquarters, and the program will be streaming on multiple Facebook channels, YouTube, TPR.org, as well as our partners’ websites. Proceeds raised during this livestream event will go to help fund the Corona Arts Relief Program,

in partnership with Luminaria Artists Foundation and the City of San Antonio Arts & Cultural Office

More details, including our telethon date, competition rules, and deadline for submissions, coming soon!

For sponsorship information or questions about this program, please email viva@tpr.org.