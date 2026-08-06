New traffic signal aims to make dangerous Perrin Beitel intersection safer

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A new traffic signal is now operating at Sun Gate Drive and Perrin Beitel Road, an intersection where drivers, pedestrians and transit riders have had to navigate a busy and often dangerous stretch of road.

The intersection is on Perrin Beitel between Wurzbach Parkway and Loop 410, a corridor the City of San Antonio has designated as part of its High-Injury Network.

Kory Cook / TPR A truck passes through the intersection of Sun Gate Drive and Perrin Beitel Road in the Northeast Corridor Revitalization area of San Antonio, TX

City data shows there have been 36 vehicle crashes and four crashes involving pedestrians along that stretch. One of those pedestrian crashes was fatal.

Kyle Weishan, an assistant manager at the EZ Pawn at the intersection, said crashes there aren't unusual.

“Last year, at one point, there was like three wrecks within 20 minutes over in this area,” Weishan said. “So, yeah, I do think it's a good adjustment. It will take some time to get used to, but eventually, it'll do good.”

The new signal is designed to make it easier for drivers to get in and out of Sun Gate Drive. It also gives pedestrians a controlled crossing over Perrin Beitel.

That's particularly important for people who rely on public transportation. There are two VIA Metropolitan bus stops on opposite sides of the road, serving about 97 riders a day.

Before the signal was installed, those riders had to cross Perrin Beitel without a traffic light.

Kory Cook / TPR A business van drives over the crosswalk and under the new signals at Sun Gate Drive and Perrin Beitel Road in the Northwest Corridor Revitalization area of San Antonio, TX

District 2 Councilmember Jalen McKee-Rodriguez said people using the road in different ways all deserve a safer route.

“Whether someone is driving, catching the bus, or walking across Perrin Beitel, they deserve a safer way to reach their destination,” McKee-Rodriguez said.

District 10 Councilmember Marc Whyte said the signal should also make it easier for people walking to nearby businesses.

The city’s Transportation Department oversaw construction, and Public Works will operate and maintain the signal.

Transportation Director Catherine “Cat” Hernandez said the project is intended to reduce serious crashes on one of the city's high-priority corridors.

"By providing a controlled crossing for pedestrians and safer turning movements for drivers, this project helps create a safer and more accessible transportation network for everyone," said Hernandez.

The project cost $492,000 for design and construction. The city says the work was paid for with American Rescue Plan Act revenue recovery funds originally intended for federal pandemic relief.

The new signal is part of San Antonio’s Vision Zero effort, which directs safety improvements toward streets and intersections with a history of serious and fatal crashes.