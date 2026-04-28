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Classical Connections Live! presents Band of the West clarinets

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Music Staff
Published April 28, 2026 at 10:17 AM CDT

A new concert series themed to Classical Connections begins on Wednesday, May 13 at 7:00 p.m. with “Classical Connections Live.” The concert will be held at TPR's Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater, and is free and open to the public. Validated parking will be available at the nearby City Tower Parking Garage, with entrances at either 60 N. Flores or 111 N. Main Ave.

For this inaugural program, Senior Airman Mark Allen, Jr. brings four of his colleagues from the U.S. Air Force Band of the West to present an hour recital of music for clarinets by living composers from all around the world, from Tokyo-born Micina, to Italian composer Michele Mangani, Americans Marc Mellits and Daniel Dorff, and more. TPR’s Barry Brake will introduce the concert and engage the performers in short conversation about the music.

Performers:

Seats are free, but please RSVP at this link: https://support.tpr.org/a/cc1

We look forward to seeing you at the concert!
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TPR Events & Initiatives ClassicalUSAF Band of the West
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