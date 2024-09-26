Program changes coming to TPR beginning Oct. 7

Beginning October 7, we’ll be making some program changes on TPR news stations that we hope will better serve both the radio and live-streaming audience.

TPR’s weekday lineup will bring two new programs and the return of an NPR midday newsmagazine.

Middays, “Here & Now” returns to the broadcast schedule to keep listeners updated throughout the midday with current news. Hosted by Robin Young, Deepa Fernandes, and Scott Tong, the program is produced in a unique collaboration between NPR and WBUR Boston, plus a 30 station strong Contributors Network. “Here & Now” showcases an unmatched range of voices and regional perspectives. “Here & Now” will air Monday-Thursday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (TPR will continue to air “Science Friday” in that same timeslot on Fridays.)

Stephen Voss Noel King and Sean Rameswaram, hosts of "Today, Explained."

Weekday evenings will see the addition of “The Daily,” produced by the New York Times and distributed by American Public Media, followed by “Today, Explained.” “The Daily” offers listeners a 30-minute, deep, textured portrait of the characters and human stakes driving the news. “Today, Explained” helps us understand every story and why it matters. Each of these half-hour shows will air back-to-back at 7 p.m. following “Marketplace.” The rebroadcast of TPR’s “The Source” will move to 8 p.m. (Fridays will continue to feature the end-of-week treat of “Travel with Rick Steves,” at 8 p.m.)

Weekends, TPR is adding back to the schedule after many years “Latino USA,” offering insight into the lived experiences of Latino communities. The show will air on Saturday mornings at 6 a.m., and on Sundays at 1 p.m. “Radiolab,” currently at 1 p.m., will move up one hour to noon. The “TED Radio Hour” will move to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Finally, TPR’s radio stations that broadcast outside the San Antonio area will now mirror the KSTX schedule. Listeners throughout south and central Texas will finally get to hear our flagship program “The Source” live, in Gonzales, Del Rio, the Hill Country, Llano, and Stanton/Midland. We are proud of “The Source” and David Martin Davies’ journalistic insight, and look forward to more Texans getting to hear the program on a regular basis.

We hope these program changes will deepen your listening experience and provide new insight into the issues of the day. Thanks for your continued support of Texas Public Radio!

If you have questions or comments about anything you hear on the radio, email letters@tpr.org. We’re happy to hear from you!