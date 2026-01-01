Thank You Gifts & Benefits

Your donation to Texas Public Radio (TPR) is an investment in the community, helping us create a better future for everyone through quality public radio programming and education.

Select your thank you gift when donating using our secure online form. Or, you may elect to have 100% of your donation go to TPR by choosing not to receive a thank you gift.

Sustaining Members: If you are a current sustainer, there is no need to make a new donation to claim a thank you gift. Please email your selection to sustainers@tpr.org or call our Membership Department at 210-614-8977 ext. 326. Thank you!

Note: Thank you gifts are shipped by bulk mail whenever possible. Items requested during a pledge drive should arrive in 6-8 weeks.

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Membership Level: $60/$5 a month

Texas Monthly

Membership Level: $120/$10 a month

TX Scene T-Shirt

OR Members at this level can chose one item from the LOWER membership level above.



Membership Level: $180/$15 a month

KPAC or TPR Tote

OR TPR Socks

OR Members at this level can chose one item from the LOWER membership levels above.



Membership Level: $240/$20 a month

TPR Hat

OR Car Sun Shade

OR Members at this level can chose one item from the LOWER membership levels above.



McClain Circle Membership Level: $365/$31 a month

OR Members at this level can chose two items from the LOWER membership levels above.

McClain members also receive an invitation for two attendees to our two Merienda events.



Pinnacle Membership Level: $730/$61 a month

Members at this level can chose two of the above items.

Pinnacle members also receive an invitation for two attendees to our exclusive annual Pinnacle Dinner and two Merienda events.

Gold Circle Membership Level: $1,200/$100 a month

Members at this level can chose three of the above items.

Gold members also receive an invitation for two attendees to our exclusive annual Pinnacle Dinner and two Merienda events.



Platinum Circle Membership Level: $2,400/$200 a month

Members at this level can chose four of the above items.

Platinum members also receive an invitation for two attendees to our exclusive annual Pinnacle Dinner and two Merienda events.



President's Council Membership Level: $5,000/$417 a month

Members at this level can chose five of the above items.

President's Council members also receive an invitation for two attendees to our exclusive annual Pinnacle Dinner, two Merienda events, special ticketed opportunities, and an annual meeting with the TPR President & CEO.



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