3 children killed, 2 wounded in Italy, Texas home

Ellis County Sherriff’s Office officials said three children were killed and two others were rushed to local hospitals early Friday evening in Italy, Texas, local news media reported.

The sheriff's office was called in to assist the Italy Police Department.

The small town of almost 2,000 people is more than 40 miles south of Dallas. Authorities said they were called out to the 300 block of Harris Street at around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Deputy Jerry Cozby, public information officer for the Ellis County Sherriff’s Office, said a suspect was in custody, according to FOX 4 News.

“When we arrived, we found multiple victims on scene,” Cozby said during Friday’s press briefing.

WFAA reported the suspect to be the children’s mother, 25-year-old Shamayia Hall. KERA was not able to verify the suspect's identity with the investigating agencies.

Ellis County Sheriff’s Office records showed Hall was arrested around 11 p.m. Friday night on three counts of capital murder of multiple persons.

“We believe there is no danger to the public at this time. This is a fluid investigation, and we will update you as things evolve,” Cozby said during the press conference.

