The deadline to register to vote in Texas' November election is Monday, Oct. 4. There will be eight constitutional amendments on the ballot.

Early voting is Oct. 18-29. Election Day is Nov. 2.

Are You Eligible?

To vote in Texas, you must



be a U.S. citizen

be a resident of the county where you submit your application

be at least 18 years old on Election Day

not be a convicted felon, but you may be eligible if you have completed your sentence, probation and parole

have not been declared partially or totally mentally incapacitated by a court of law

Have You Already Registered?

Check your registration status here, or here if you're a Bexar County resident. Make sure your information is correct, and if not, update it.

You can log in with



Your Texas driver's license number and date of birth

Your first and last name, date of birth and country of residence

Your date of birth and Voter Unique Identifier, which appears on your registration certificate



If you moved within the same county, you can update your address here. If you moved to a new county, you need to re-register in that county.

Get An Application

Download a registration application online. Fill it out, print it and sign it. You can request a printed application be mailed to you, too. Once it's filled out, mail it to your county's election office. It must be postmarked by the Oct. 4 deadline.

Visit the voter registrar's office in your county to complete the process in person.

Bexar County Elections Office is located at 1103 S. Frio, Suite 100, San Antonio, Texas, 78207.

If you are registering for the first time by mail, you must provide valid identification with your name and address.

If you don't provide identification at the time of registration, you will receive a letter requesting proof of identification or you will be required to present identification when you vote, either in person or by mail.

Register To Vote By Mail

To be eligible to vote by mail in Texas, you must be



65 years or older

Sick or disabled

Out of the country during the early voting period and Election Day

In jail but eligible to vote

Print the form or request one be mailed to you. You can also submit a scanned copy of the completed (and signed) application to the early voting clerk via email. Find the early voting clerk in your county.