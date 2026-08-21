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Hungry pets face automatic feeder outage

By Shelly Brisbin | Texas Standard
Published August 21, 2026 at 12:03 AM CDT
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When Petlibro’s automatic pet feeders stopped working after a cloud connection outage, customers made their feelings known on Reddit and elsewhere.

Tech expert Omar Gallaga says the problem was compounded by continuing issues, even after the company said the system was fixed.

Highlights from this segment:

– Petlibro makes pet feeders, fountains and cameras that work when connected to wi-fi and the company’s cloud service.

– The company told customers the problem had been fixed soon after it was reported. But angry customers said that wasn’t the case.

– Many users couldn’t restore their pets’ access to food because they were traveling when the issues occurred.

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Shelly Brisbin | Texas Standard
See stories by Shelly Brisbin | Texas Standard