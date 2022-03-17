Meetings planned on possible underground tunnels linking San Antonio International Airport and downtown

The Alamo Regional Mobility Authority Board of Directors on Wednesday announced a series of meetings in coming weeks with The Boring Company to discuss construction of underground tunnels to help relieve traffic congestion in the future.

The Elon Musk-owned company has been selected by the Alamo RMA to possibly build tunnels that would ferry people in Teslas to and from the airport, and possibly between the Henry B. González Convention Center and Pearl.

“The Board has continually sought innovative ways to finance transportation projects to ensure a bright future for the community in a way that bridges technology and accelerates the delivery of needed projects. Today’s Board action is the first of many discussions towards relieving congestion instead of waiting years,” stated Board Chair Mike Lynd.

Alamo RMA officials say very rough estimated costs for the project range from $247 to $289 million for the airport area to downtown system depending upon various factors such navigating around utilities and real estate.

The Alamo RMA issued an open Request for Information to gauge industry interest, from both public and private entities, in collaborating with the Alamo Regional Mobility Authority back in 2019. Information requested included development of new delivery methods for transportation projects, development of new revenue sources, and identification of revenue sharing arrangements that would provide the Alamo RMA increased capacity to complete additional transportation projects, according to a news release.

In July 2021, a firm submitted a response to the open RFI proposing a transportation loop connecting the San Antonio Airport to downtown. The concept warranted further consideration so the RMA Board authorized issuance of a Request for Qualifications and Proposals (RFQP).

On October 1, 2021, the Alamo RMA issued RFQP No. 880 for a proposed approach to design and construct a transportation project generally connecting the San Antonio Airport area to downtown San Antonio.

Five firms presented proposals. On March 2, 2022, three Board members and staff met and interviewed the two finalists due to concerns by the finalists over disclosing private financial information. Boring was later selected as the finalist.

For more information on the Alamo Regional Mobility Authority and future updates on this project, please visit www.bexar.org