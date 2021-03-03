Border Coverage for NLGJA 2021

-
A small apartment on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande is not where a 23-year-old Honduran mother thought she’d end up after fleeing her home country.She…
Dr. Dairon Elisondo Rojas is walking around a new 20-bed tented hospital at the south end of a migrant camp in Matamoros, Mexico.“This is going to be the…
Charlene D’Cruz pulled 30 cents out of her pocket and asked her clients if they’ll need it to get across a turnstile at the Gateway International Bridge…
For the past 18 days, a group of more than a dozen protesters have demonstrated outside a big white tent on the banks of the Rio Grande in Brownsville.…
Ray Rodriguez is reading a book in Spanish to dozens of children who are gathered around him listening intently.The kids are sitting on the floor and…