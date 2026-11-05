San Antonio Missions announce new alter ego

The San Antonio Missions will wear new uniforms for three days in April.

They’ll also take on a new name: The San Antonio Breakfast Tacos.

The minor league baseball team will don the new identity for games on April 16, 17 and 18 next season, part of a promotion that includes new merchandise and breakfast tacos served at those three games.

“We wanted something fresh that celebrates the true colors and blended the culture of San Antonio, and what says San Antonio better than the food we love?” said Mickey Holt, the team’s assistant general manager.

Jasper Kenzo Sundeen

/ San Antonio Report

The San Antonio Missions announced a new alter ego, the Breakfast Tacos, at a press conference on Nov. 5, 2026, at Nelson Wolff Municipal Stadium. Assistant General Manager Mickey Holt and Guest Services Coordinator Jack Hakala pose for a photo.

It’s the Missions’ second alter ego. The team introduced the Flying Chanclas brand in 2018, which was meant to embrace local Hispanic culture and community.

“We’re still the missions, and on Thursdays, we’ll still be the Flying Chanclas of San Antonio,” Holt assured a group of reporters and supporters at a press conference Thursday morning.

The new uniforms include black jerseys, orange caps and a new mascot.

The Missions introduced the promotion amidst efforts to build a new stadium downtown. The team’s local owners, a group known as Designated Bidders, partnered with the City of San Antonio to put together a public financing partnership for a $160 million, 7,500-seat stadium near San Pedro Creek.

The team would leave its current home at Nelson Wolff Municipal Stadium, where the city is mulling redevelopment options, in Southwest San Antonio.

The downtown stadium was set to open in 2028, but has been delayed to 2029. Construction has been slow due to rising costs for building materials and the capital needed to build the stadium.

Holt and other Missions officials did not comment on the upcoming move on Thursday.

Jasper Kenzo Sundeen / San Antonio Report

The San Antonio Missions announced a new alter ego, the Breakfast Tacos, at a press conference on Nov. 5, 2026, at Nelson Wolff Municipal Stadium.

Holt said the three-day Breakfast Taco promotion in April was a trial run. The team could start using it once a week or once a month, if fan response is positive.

He was not worried about balancing three brands. Holt said fans were confused at first about the Flying Chanclas identity, but have since embraced it.

The San Antonio Missions are a Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball’s San Diego Padres.

This story first appeared in the San Antonio Report.