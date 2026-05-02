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San Antonio back in full ‘Basketball City’ mode as Spurs roll out more playoff fan events

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published May 2, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
Fans celebrate on W. Commerce Street between N. Presa Street and S. Alamo Street on Sunday, June 15, 2014, after the Spurs won the NBA Championship.
Timothy Tai/ZUMA Press Wire
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Reuters Connect
Fans celebrate on W. Commerce Street between N. Presa Street and S. Alamo Street on Sunday, June 15, 2014, after the Spurs won the NBA Championship.

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San Antonio is leaning back into its "Basketball City" identity as the Spurs prepare for their Western Conference Semifinals series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The team has announced several fan events across the city ahead of Game 1 at the Frost Bank Center.

A Game 1 pep rally is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sunday at the Red McCombs Community Court at Hemisfair. Organizers say the first 700 fans will receive tacos and coffee while supplies last. Spurs car flags and T-shirts will also be distributed.

Watch parties for away games are planned at the Rock at La Cantera, with rally towels and T-shirts available. Up to 5,000 free tickets are available for each event through the Spurs website.

The Spurs Pop-Up Fan Shop sits deep off 333 West Commerce downtown
Brian Kirkpatrick
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Texas Public Radio
The Spurs Pop-Up Fan Shop sits deep off 333 West Commerce downtown

A pop-up playoff shop at 333 West Commerce, across from Market Square, is set to reopen with second-round hours on Saturday, May 9, from noon to 3 p.m.

Fans can join the official Spurs Fan Club to be notified when playoff tickets become available.

Watch parties are also underway in Paris where French native and Spurs star Victor Wembanyama has fans enthused for the playoffs
Laurent Bourgogne
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Courtesy: San Antonio Spurs
Spurs fans gather in Paris for a playoff watch party, reflecting the team’s growing global reach tied to French star Victor Wembanyama.

Team officials say Games 1 and 2 at the Frost Bank Center will include playoff T-shirts placed on each seat.

The Fiesta colors drew some attention in the last series, especially when the jumbotron caught fans who hadn’t put them on.

Apr 19, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Overall view of Front Bank Center in the second half of game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs between the San Antonio Spurs and the Portland Trail Blazers.
Scott Wachter/IMAGN IMAGES
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Reuters Connect
Apr 19, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Overall view of Front Bank Center in the second half of game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs between the San Antonio Spurs and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Las Vegas oddsmakers favor the No. 2 seed Spurs against the No. 6 seed Timberwolves in the seven-game series.

Minnesota advanced with a six-game series win over Denver, while San Antonio beat Portland in five games. Spurs star Victor Wembanyama missed a game and a half in that series after sustaining a concussion in a fall.

The Timberwolves could be without All-Star guard Anthony Edwards, who is dealing with a knee injury.

San Antonio lost two of three matchups to Minnesota during the regular season but won the most recent meeting in January.

The winner advances to the Western Conference Finals.

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Brian Kirkpatrick
brian@tpr.org
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