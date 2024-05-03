Two books analyze the highs and lows of baseball

Today's episode is all about America's favorite pastime: baseball. First, NPR's Scott Simon speaks with sports writer Joe Posnanski about his book Why We Love Baseball, which looks at 50 of the sport's most iconic moments in history — from Carlton Fisk's home run for the Boston Red Sox in the 1975 World Series to Tris Speaker's mentorship of Larry Doby. Then, NPR's Ailsa Chang sets up Keith O'Brien to discuss Charlie Hustle, his biography chronicling Pete Rose's mighty rise through the ranks of baseball into his fall at the heart of a massive gambling scandal.

