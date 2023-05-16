© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Sports

‘5 years in the abyss and now we’re back’ — San Antonio Spurs win historic NBA lottery pick

Texas Public Radio | By Dan Katz
Published May 16, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT
Mexico Spurs Heat Basketball
Fernando Llano/AP
/
AP
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich flashes a thumb up after losing to the Miami Heat at the end of an NBA basketball game, at the Mexico Arena in Mexico City, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

The San Antonio Spurs won the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft in Tuesday’s lottery.

After a disappointing season, this is a major victory for Coach Gregg Popovich’s team.

The first pick in next month’s draft is a prize many teams were after in order to land the top prospect in a generation: Victor Wembanyama.

Wembanyama, a 7-foot-4 center from France, is the most heralded player to enter the draft since LeBron James.

The last time the Spurs drafted #1, they selected Tim Duncan in 1997. They won five NBA championships with teams that featured international talent, including Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginóbili.

The Spurs made the playoffs every year of Duncan’s career from 1997-2016 and have since struggled. After hearing news of the first pick, Spurs fans were heard honking from their cars in downtown San Antonio and many took to Twitter to celebrate.

In an interview with ESPN Tuesday evening, Wembanyama said Spurs fans should know he is a team player. Spurs teams under Popovich — the winningest coach in NBA history — have been known for a brand of team basketball that has not been seen since Duncan’s retirement.

“I’m ready to win a ring ASAP so be ready,” Wembanyama said in a message to Spurs fans.

BASKET BALL: Metropolitans 92 vs Paris- Betclic Elite-16/05/2023
Jonathan Rebboah/Jonathan Rebboah / Panoramic via Reuters Connect
/
X06516
Victor Wembanyama (Metropolitans 92)

When asked about finding out he’ll be following in the footsteps of Spurs greats Tim Duncan and David Robinson as well as French countrymen Tony Parker and Boris Diaw, Wembanyama said, “It’s a really special moment I’m going to remember for the rest of my life.”

The NBA draft will take place on June 22 at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn.

