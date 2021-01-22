Inauguration Fanfares

On this week’s “Classics a la Carte,” hear several inauguration-related performances, including the “Integrity March and Fanfare,” by Julie Giroux. The music was played to accompany the introduction of Kamala Harris as she made her entrance at last Wednesday’s swearing-in ceremonies on the steps of the U.S. Capitol. Hear a performance by the USAF Band of Integrity, beginning at 7:35. Another number by Ms. Giroux which is on tonight’s show is “My Soul to Keep,” a recently-composed piece for chorus and wind ensemble intended as a plea for peace and an end to gun violence. Ms. Giroux and Dr. Richard Good, chair of the music department at Auburn University, have kindly given their permissions for me to air a concert performance of “My Soul to Keep” by the Auburn University Wind Ensemble and Chorus. Both of Julie Giroux’s pieces are spectacular and both certainly speak to the challenges ahead for our country and our leaders.

You’ll also hear Joan Tower’s “Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman, No. 1” as part of tonight’s show, during hour one.

Below, see a video from Classical Moments, who invited 14 musicians from 14 major American orchestras to record Aaron Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man” and Joan Tower’s “Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman No. 1.” The video was then released to coincide with Wednesday’s inauguration as a virtual musical offering.