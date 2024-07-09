Spectrum internet is experiencing outages across Texas

Internet provider Spectrum is experiencing outages across Texas.

“We are aware of an outage affecting customers in the Texas area,” the company wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. “We apologize for inconvenience and are working to resolve as quickly as possible.”

Customers in San Antonio reported that the internet was down on social media.

People started reporting outages around noon, according to Downdetector.

County operations including our court & judicial activities are experiencing disruptions due to service outages. Presiding Civil District court is able to accommodate walk-in requests only at this time. We ask for your patience until this is resolved. — Bexar County, Texas (@BexarCounty) July 9, 2024

People in Austin, Dallas and Houston also say they’re experiencing service interruptions. Other cities across the U.S. appear to be affected as well.

Spectrum did not provide a cause for the outage or say when services would be restored.

