© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Spectrum internet is experiencing outages across Texas

By Chelsey Zhu
Published July 9, 2024 at 3:29 PM CDT
AUSTIN, TX. August 15th, 2018. Jan Morgan prepares to teach tech classes to senior adults at Lakeside Apartments this fall. The program, called Tech Starters, is designed to help residents learn to use technology such as smart phones and computers. Julia Reihs/KUT
Julia Reihs
/
KUT
An outage affected web and phone service across Texas.

Internet provider Spectrum is experiencing outages across Texas.

“We are aware of an outage affecting customers in the Texas area,” the company wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. “We apologize for inconvenience and are working to resolve as quickly as possible.”

Customers in San Antonio reported that the internet was down on social media.

People started reporting outages around noon, according to Downdetector.

People in Austin, Dallas and Houston also say they’re experiencing service interruptions. Other cities across the U.S. appear to be affected as well.

Spectrum did not provide a cause for the outage or say when services would be restored.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Science & Technology InternetTop Stories
Chelsey Zhu