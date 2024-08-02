Olympic pool operated by the City of San Antonio undergoing renovations; used as training site by past Olympians

The City of San Antonio is pumping $3 million dollars into the only Olympic-sized pool it operates and that was used by some local Olympians to train for past world games.

The San Antonio Natatorium on W. César E. Chávez Blvd on the West Side is getting renovated locker rooms, a lobby, and a retractable roof.

The roof was damaged a while back by a storm.

Brian Kirkpatrick / Texas Public Radio San Antonio Parks and Recreation Manager Shanea Allen points out work on retractable roof on Aug. 1, 2024

A new lobby and especially the new locker room are expected to be enjoyed by the natatorium's 36,000 annual visitors.

Brian Kirkpatrick / Texas Public Radio Renovated locker room at the Natatorium on Aug. 1, 2024

The city's parks and recreation manager—Shanea Allen—said the Olympic-sized pool the natatorium houses was used as a training site by some past local Olympians.

"The San Antonio Natatorium has its own Olympic history, " she said. "We have been home to several highly competitive swimmers including Josh Davis and Adrian Montoya."

In the 1990s, Davis won three gold medals in swimming, and Montoya was an Olympic qualifier. Davis won other Olympic medals too.

Once construction work is completed, the natatorium will reopen for future Olympic dreamers later this summer.

Brian Kirkpatrick / Texas Public Radio The entrance of the City of San Antonio's Natatorium on West Cesar Chavez Boulevard on the West Side on Aug 1, 2024

Allen said the natatorium is a joint venture between the city and the San Antonio Independent School District and first opened in 1981. It sits on school district property, but the city maintains and operates it.

The natatorium hosts SAISD-related swim competitions. And Allen said the parks and recreation department offers swim-related programs for residents, such as water exercises.