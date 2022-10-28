Spiritlandia apologizes for Día de Los Muertos river parade but won't issue refunds

After a flood of complaints over the Thursday night Día de los Muertos river parade, which ran late and showed off only a handful of floats, the organizers told dissatisfied customers on Friday that they were not offering refunds.

San Antonio may have the potential to make Día de los Muertos an annual event as big as Fiesta, but Spiritlandia's Thursday night Día de los Muertos river parade failed to deliver for many ticket holders, who demanded compensation for their disappointment.

Social media buzzed with complaints about the river parade that was delayed and featured a small number of floats — underwhelming for residents accustomed to massive, elaborate parades every year down major streets and the Riverwalk.

Spiritlandia issued a public apology and blamed the delay on the rain. It also offered free entrance to this weekend’s events if customers email them at hello@spiritlandia.com with proof of their original parade tickets.

Spiritlandia's Día de los Muertos events are separate from Muertos Fest, which is also holding downtown Day of the Dead events over the weekend.