Two-day celebration marks grand openings of San Pedro Creek Culture Park, Texas Public Radio HQ

The public is invited to the grand opening of a major stretch of the San Pedro Creek Culture Park in downtown San Antonio tonight.

The events kickoff at 5:30 p.m. at the Texas Public Radio headquarters at 321 West Commerce.

Then on Saturday, Texas Public Radio will celebrate the grand opening of its new four-story headquarters, which sits on the creek. Events begin at 10 a.m. with an open house.

The building includes the first floor Malu and Carlos Alvarez Theater. General Manager and TPR President Joyce Slocum will offer a welcome. There will also be appearances by TPR journalists and KPAC personalities as well as music and more. See Saturday's full schedule below.

The grand opening tonight of the newest stretch of the creek culture park includes the 6:45 lighting of a colorful, lighted waterfall. The waterfall, named "Stream," is a public artwork by New York Artist Adam Brown. The waterfall lights change colors once synched to music or voices from a 1940s style microphone at its base.

County Judge Nelson Wolff during his State of the County Address this week said the culture park is spurring new economic growth.

"The creek has generated numerous economic development, as well as restoring the ecosystem, flood control, cleaning the water, planting trees and native vegetation. And again, with numerous public works of art we have."

Wolff is among local dignitaries and others who will attend tonight. A large crowd is expected. Creekside seating is limited. It's free to attend.

Brian Kirkpatrick / Texas Public Radio "Stream" as it appears during the day. Downtown visitors can stroll creek side or find a place to sit to eat lunch. TPR HQ sits to the right.

Nearby art also includes a five-panel mural that tells the county's 300-year history. The foundations of an old African Methodist Episcopal Church, soap works, and brewery can also be seen. There is also an outdoor public performance area.

The entire San Pedro Creek Culture Park, when completed, will run 2.20-miles along the creek through west downtown. The project is currently valued at $240 million. It is funded by the county and managed by the San Antonio River Authority.

Below is the schedule of Saturday's events marking the grand opening of the Texas Public Radio headquarters. Events will be held indoors and out.

Saturday, October 15

