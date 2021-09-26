San Antonio River Authority Launches New Anti-Litter Campaign

The San Antonio River Authority launched an anti-litter campaign that will be supported in broadcast spots, print, social media and an app. The campaign theme is "Don't Let Litter Trash Your River."

The River Authority picked up more than 151,000 pounds of trash along the river, most along the Mission Reach on the South Side. That's the same weight of around 30 pickup trucks.

The San Antonio River Basin Report Card gave the waterway an "F" related to public trash for a second year in a row. Heavy rains and flooding even send upstream trash downstream.

The new campaign seeks to press more residents into picking up trash when they see it or to organize volunteer groups to do so. Residents are invited to download the "Litterati" app, take pictures of their trashy finds, tag them and upload them before they properly dispose of it.

San Antonio River Authority Trash on along the Mission Reach section of the San Antonio River has become a chronic problem.

“Trash knows no boundaries, so it will take a unified approach of area governments and citizens coming together to clean up creeks and rivers,” said River Authority Board Chairman, Darrell T. Brownlow

“We are grateful for the support being offered by county and municipal officials from throughout Bexar, Wilson, Karnes, and Goliad counties. Together, with engaged citizens, we can reach our goal of trash-free waterways and preserve and protect the San Antonio River Basin for future generations,” he said.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff and San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg appeared during a Mission Reach area news conference to lend their support to the campaign.

San Antonio Spurs player and Team USA gold medalist Keldon Johnson joined as a special guest to promote the usage of the app.