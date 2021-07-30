With Federal Eviction Moratorium Set To Expire, 2 San Antonio Council Members Host Assistance Event

With the federal moratorium on evictions during the pandemic set to expire, two San Antonio Councilmembers — who represent some of the most economically-challenged neighborhoods in the city — are hosting a drive-through rental and utility assistance event Saturday, July 31.

Brian Kirkpatrick | Texas Public Radio Deputy Constable Alex Chavez points to court papers filling the backseat of his patrol unit in 2019. The paperwork is from the Attorney Generals’ Office and is waiting to be served.

District 5 Councilmember Teri Castillo and District 7 Councilmember Ana Sandoval will attend the event at the District 5 office at the Las Palmas Shopping Center, next to Luby's, from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Families facing eviction may consult with an attorney free of charge. Households seeking rental and utility assistance can meet with a case worker who will assist with application forms for the Emergency Housing Assistance Program.

Attendees should bring notices to vacate and any related eviction notices, their lease agreement, receipts for rental payments and any other fines or fees, as well as a utility bill.

The federal government placed a moratorium on evictions last September to stem the spread of COVID-19, but it expires on Saturday.

Representatives for Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid, St. Mary's Pro-Bono Legal Aid Program, the San Antonio Legal Services Association and other voluntary area attorneys will also be on hand.

Local evictions are expected to explode according to Bexar County Constables, who serve eviction notices.

Precinct 1 Constable Ruben Tejeda appeared before County Commissioners earlier this year to request additional manpower.

He said deputy constables would needed to be paired up to deliver eviction notices since such encounters with residents can turn violent.

