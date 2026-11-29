Many of the patients who arrive at University Health’s Limb Salvage Clinic on the West Side are working adults with no health insurance and long unmanaged blood sugar levels in the double digits, which can turn a minor foot sore into a lifelong disability.

Diabetes-related amputations in Texas are largely preventable, according to a new state report. But doctors told researchers in the report that the healthcare system often pays more to treat the damage than to prevent it.

The study was the result of Senate Bill 1677, which passed during the last legislative session and called for a statewide study of diabetic amputations and recommendations for saving limbs. The bill was sponsored by Sen. José Menéndez, D-San Antonio, and former Rep. Gary VanDeaver (R-New Boston).

Diabetes is a leading cause of non-traumatic lower-limb amputations.

Nerve damage can leave diabetic patients unable to feel minor sores or scrapes on their feet, and reduced blood flow can keep those wounds from healing. This can quickly lead to life-threatening infections that require the amputation of toes, feet or the lower leg.

What the data shows

In the U.S., around 160,000 people with diabetes undergo amputation every year, according to the American Diabetes Association. Mortality rates are high: 46% of diabetes patients who undergo minor amputation die within five years, according to a 2020 analysis. That number rises to 56% for major amputations above the ankle.

The state-commissioned amputation study, which was released in September, found that diabetic amputations rose from 16,506 in 2022 to 18,536 in 2024 across Texas — a 12% increase.

South Texas counties had some of the highest diabetic amputation rates, with Dimmit, Duval, Refugio and Willacy counties standing out.

And while Bexar County had a rate slightly higher than the state’s, the county sat well outside the top 20, with a diabetic amputation rate of 6 per 10,000 people. Dimmit County had a rate of nearly 19 per 10,000 people.

Bexar County’s amputation rate actually decreased from 2022 to 2024, bucking the statewide trend, according to the study’s lead author Tracey Barnett, chair of UT San Antonio’s Department of Quantitative and Qualitative Health Sciences.

Income levels, race, sex and health insurance access play significant roles in who undergoes amputation and who is able to receive care before then.

Hispanic and Black residents were more likely to undergo amputations compared to white residents; men experienced amputation rates nearly three times higher than women in Texas; and uninsured Texans were overrepresented among amputation hospitalizations, according to the report.

One person interviewed for the study said they stopped taking a prescribed medication after their insurer said it would cost $1,000, and had “been without it all through 2026.”

University Health’s Limb Salvage Clinic, which opened last year at the hospital system’s Texas Diabetes Institute, sees many of these patients, according to the clinic’s director and an interventional cardiologist, Dr. Anand Prasad.

“We have a younger population in Bexar County with diabetes, so they don’t qualify for Medicare,” Prasad said. “They go for a long period of time either trying to self-medicate, urgent care visits, ER visits. (But) they don’t treat their diabetes. Their hemoglobin A1Cs are in the double digits.”

Preventable amputations

Clinicians interviewed in the state report noted that a portion of amputations could likely be prevented if revascularization — a procedure that can restore blood flow — was considered before jumping straight to amputation, which can happen with non-specialty providers.

According to Prasad, some national data suggest that the majority of major diabetic amputations occur without adequate evaluation or attempts at revascularization.

“Vascular surgeons are excited and willing to have continuing education programs and things so that they can get that information out there,” Barnett said. “I think their frustration is that some people are going straight to amputation, and they’re never being called on to see if there are other options.”

Another issue identified in the report is a lack of reimbursement for preventive efforts, like routine foot exams and screening for peripheral artery disease (PAD), characterized by a buildup of plaque in the arteries of the legs and feet — a leading contributor to amputations.

Such efforts could catch problems before foot ulcers appear or worsen, but providers typically can’t bill separately for them.

Dr. Lyssa Ochoa, director and founder of the SAVE Clinic on San Antonio’s South Side, said better screening efforts could help get people treated before amputation becomes the only option.

“Peripheral arterial disease often does not present itself with any symptoms until they have a diabetic foot ulcer, which is almost too late,” Ochoa said. “Screening those at-risk populations is what gets us treating them sooner and hopefully preventing complications.”

Prasad added that the reimbursement gap isn’t likely to change until the incentives better line up with prevention, which takes time and effort on the part of clinicians but remains poorly rewarded.

Opening up an artery is more lucrative for health systems than spending time convincing a patient to stop smoking, Prasad said.

“Our reward system is not aligned with prevention at all,” he said.

Multidisciplinary clinics

Interviewees in the report consistently pointed to multidisciplinary clinics as the most effective solution to many of the problems the state faces. But few exist in Texas, according to the report.

These clinics typically bring a number of specialists under one roof — endocrinologists, vascular surgeons, podiatrists, wound care specialists, nutritionists — often offering more convenient and better-coordinated care for patients.

Barnett pointed to VA clinics as an example of multidisciplinary care teams that currently practice in this way.

According to Prasad, the Limb Salvage Clinic team presents patient cases in monthly meetings with several kinds of providers, similar to how tumor boards operate for cancer.

University Health is in talks with local physicians, including Ochoa, to potentially build a new multidisciplinary limb salvage clinic on the city’s South Side, though nothing has been made official.

“There’s well published literature around the world that when this (multidisciplinary) team works together at preventing amputations in those high-risk patients who already have ulcers, it really works,” Ochoa said.

Beyond multidisciplinary clinics, the report recommends requiring vascular imaging or a revascularization evaluation before any diabetes-related amputation, and making foot exams and targeted PAD screening a routine, reimbursable part of diabetes care.

Its other recommendations include expanding access to temperature-sensing foot monitors for patients with a history of ulcers and funding community health workers and promotoras. The full report is available here.

The report was submitted to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and the Texas Department of State Health Services. Lawmakers return to Austin in January for the 2027 Legislative Session.

“The state benefits if we reduce diabetes prevalence and we reduce diabetes complications and we reduce amputations,” Barnett said. “It’s beneficial for everybody.”

This story first appeared in the San Antonio Report.