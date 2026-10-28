Taylor Farms recalls H-E-B salad kit over undeclared allergens

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H-E-B shoppers are being warned not to eat a barbecue chopped salad kit that may contain undeclared soy and almonds, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Taylor Farms of Dallas is recalling the H-E-B Backyard BBQ Chop Salad Kit because the product may contain the allergens that are not listed on its packaging, the FDA said in a recall notice published Oct. 27.

People with soy or tree nut allergies or sensitivities could experience a serious adverse reaction if they eat the recalled product. No adverse reactions had been reported as of the announcement.

The recall affects 13.4-ounce packages of H-E-B Backyard BBQ Chop Salad Kit distributed to H-E-B stores in Texas.

Customers can identify the affected product by checking the package for a “Best If Used By” date of Oct. 30, 2026, and the universal product code, or UPC, 041220300457, according to the FDA.

The FDA also advises customers who purchased the salad kit not to consume it. The product should be thrown away or returned to the store for a full refund.

Customers with questions can contact Taylor Farms at 855-455-0098, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pacific time.

The recall concerns allergens not listed on the product label. The FDA notice does not report any confirmed illnesses associated with the salad kit.