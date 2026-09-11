Austin Public Health confirms measles case in unvaccinated infant

An infant in Travis County has been diagnosed with measles, Austin Public Health announced Thursday. It is the county's second confirmed case of 2026.

In a news release, local health officials stressed the importance of protecting from measles exposure by getting vaccinated for measles, mumps and rubella. The virus is highly contagious and can lead to severe complications.

"Measles poses a serious risk, especially now that kids are heading back to school," said Dr. Desmar Walkes, Austin-Travis County Health Authority, in a news release. "Getting your MMR vaccine not only protects you but also your family, friends, classmates and coworkers."

APH representatives said the patient, who was unvaccinated, had most likely been exposed to measles while traveling internationally and visited two local healthcare sites while infectious: Vik Complete Care Lakeway on Sept. 5 and the Texas Children's Pediatrics location on Del Rio Boulevard on Sept. 8.

Those clinics are in the process of notifying patients who may have been exposed to the virus. APH said Texas Children's had already contacted all families who could be affected. Measles is spread by airborne transmission and can remain in the air for up to two hours.

Typical measles symptoms include fever, cough, rash, eye irritation, runny nose and distinctive white spots inside the mouth. It may take up to two weeks for symptoms to appear after an exposure. The virus can also result in more severe issues, including pneumonia and swelling of the brain, and can lead to death.

Another local measles case in an unvaccinated adult male was announced in May.

Copyright 2026 KUT News