San Antonio finally feels fall, tropical disturbance forms in the gulf

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Fall temperatures have finally arrived in San Antonio, around three weeks after the official start of the season.

Highs in the Alamo City should remain in the mid 80s for this work week, while early morning lows will be in the upper 60s, according to the National Weather Service. The Hill Country could see daybreak temperatures in the 50s this week. And historically speaking, the rest of the month should remain that way.

A return to the occasional 90-degree day, however, can't be completely ruled out. A strong cold front usually blows into the Alamo City around Halloween, give or take a week on either side of trick-or-treat time.

Cold fronts become more common starting this month, and the October outlook from the weather service for San Antonio calls for more seasonable temperatures, while we might see a little more rain than usual over the next few weeks.

Tropical weather remains part of the forecast for South Texas. While the remnants of Hurricane Polo moved out of the Pacific Ocean and crossed all of Mexico and Texas to bring rain and some flooding to the region, another disturbance just off the coast of Mexico may move northeast across the Gulf and away from South Texas.

NWS-San Antonio All of the rain from the remnants of Polo and a cold front

Tropical disturbances are known to keep temperatures up.

Forecasters said they are keeping an eye on the disturbance that, as of Monday, had a 50% chance of developing into a tropical depression within seven days. It may be fall, but the Atlantic Hurricane season runs until Nov. 3, so conditions remain ripe for formation until then.

In hindsight, area rainfall last week from the remnants of Polo and the cold front proved beneficial and did not cause serious widespread flooding for the San Antonio area. Rainfall rates over a seven-day period, ending at 7 a.m. on Monday morning, showed Bexar County generally received 2-3 inches from the event. The Rock Springs area, far west of San Antonio, did see 4-6 inches of rain, on average.

For the year, San Antonio has received nearly 30 inches of rain at San Antonio International Airport, which is nearly five inches above the year-to-date average.