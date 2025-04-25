© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Measles update: State of Texas reports 22 more cases

Texas Public Radio | By Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Published April 25, 2025 at 12:59 PM CDT
A sign warning of measles is posted on a glass door as a patient checks in for an appointment in the family medicine wing of at the Texas Tech Physicians of the Permian Basin Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in Odessa, Texas.
Julio Cortez/AP
/
AP
A sign warning of measles is posted on a glass door as a patient checks in for an appointment in the family medicine wing of at the Texas Tech Physicians of the Permian Basin Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in Odessa, Texas.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has confirmed 22 more cases of measles since the last update on Tuesday.

This brings the West Texas outbreak to 646 cases since it began in late January.

Sixty-four patients have been hospitalized because of the virus. This is not an accounting of people who are currently hospitalized with measles. This is the total number of people hospitalized in the state since the start of the outbreak in January.

The information from the state also included that "based on the most recent data, DSHS has identified designated outbreak counties with ongoing measles transmission: Cochran, Dallam, Dawson, Gaines, Garza, Lynn, Lamar, Lubbock, Terry and Yoakum."

On Tuesday, a case of measles was reported in Atascosa County, just south of San Antonio. The individual was unvaccinated and may have exposed others to the virus at an evening gathering near Poteet on April 13. However, the state recently indicated the case is unrelated to the outbreak as of now.

DSHS is reporting 18 cases of measles in Upshur County that are not connected to the outbreak but report they are investigating whether the cases are related.

Ten of the affected counties in the state have ongoing measles transmission. The majority of the cases are in people who are unvaccinated.

Two school-age children have died from complications from the virus since the outbreak began. Both lived in West Texas and were unvaccinated.

Despite claims by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the outbreak is not slowing down.

The state's updates come every Tuesday and Friday.

Health care professionals said the only way to prevent measles is to receive two doses of the MMR vaccine. Measles complications can include pneumonia, hearing loss, meningitis, and death.

Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio is a reporter for Texas Public Radio. She recently graduated from Texas State University with a major in journalism, minoring in women’s studies. She has previously worked as a photojournalist with The Ranger and has reported on Alzheimer’s and dementia in South Texas using public health data. Her main focuses include reporting on health as well as military and veterans issues. Alcorta-Solorio is a U.S. Army veteran.
