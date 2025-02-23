Measles warning issued for Texas State University as outbreak reaches San Marcos

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Measles outbreak has reached San Marcos. Health officials in Hays County issued a public health alert after a possible measles exposure in the area.

Officials said a person who tested positive for the contagious virus visited San Marcos on Friday Feb. 14.

According to the Hays County Health Department, the Gaines County resident who tested positive for measles was in San Marcos from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. that day.

Officials warn that anyone who was on campus at Texas State University from approximately 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and at Twin Peaks Restaurant from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. may have been exposed and could be at risk of developing measles.

The Hays County Health Department is requesting that individuals who may have been exposed to notify their local health authority. The Hays County Health Department, the Texas Department of State Health Services and other local health agencies are working together to investigate potential contacts.

A health alert was also issued for San Antonio on Sunday evening for an individual from Gaines County that traveled to multiple areas in the city on Saturday Feb. 15. They include the University of Texas at San Antonio main campus between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m, The River Walk attractions— Wax Museum, Ripley’s Believe It or Not, and Ripley’s Illusion Lab between 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and Mr. Crabby's Seafood and Bar in Live Oak between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Gaines County is the epicenter of the measles outbreak with at least 45 confirmed cases. The county had the highest unvaccinated rate in the state this school year at 18 percent, according to state health data.

As of Friday, the confirmed number of measles cases in Texas reached 90, making this the worst measles outbreak in 30 years.

Measles was declared eradicated in the United States in 2000. This was achieved through a successful vaccination program that ensured high levels of immunity in the population.

“Texas is currently experiencing the largest outbreak of measles in decades,” Hays County Local Health Authority Dr. John Turner said in a statement “Individuals who have not been vaccinated are at greater risk of infection. To minimize the risk of infection and serious illness, individuals should make sure they are vaccinated.”

Hays County Health Department will contact people who are known to have been in contact with the person who later tested positive for measles to provide guidance and conduct case investigations.

Ninety percent of people who are not vaccinated or have not had a previous measles infection will become infected with the virus. If an individual has symptoms, they should contact their primary care provider, an urgent care or an emergency room to set up an appointment and quarantine for four days after the onset of a rash.

People who were at Texas State University and at Twin Peaks Restaurant during the times of possible exposure are advised to do the following:

Review their immunization and medical records to determine if they are protected against measles infection. People who have not had measles infection or received measles immunization previously may not be protected from the measles virus and should talk with a health care provider about receiving measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) immunization.

Contact and notify their health care provider as soon as possible about a potential exposure if they are pregnant, have an infant, or have a weakened immune system regardless of vaccination history

Monitor themselves for illness with fever and/or an unexplained rash from four days to 21 days after their exposure (the time period when symptoms may develop)

If symptoms develop, stay at home and avoid school, work and any large gatherings. Call a healthcare provider immediately. Do not enter a health care facility before calling and making them aware of your measles exposure and symptoms. The health department can assist healthcare providers in appropriately diagnosing and managing your care.

Common symptoms for measles include:



High fever (as high as 105 degrees)



Cough



Runny nose



Red and watery eyes



Tiny white spots that may appear inside the mouth two to three days after symptoms begin



Rash three to five days after other signs of illness. The “measles rash” typically starts at the face and then spreads down to the rest of the body.

Hays County Judge Ruben Beccera issued a statement saying, "The Hays County Health Department is acting with haste to ensure the readiness and preparedness of partner agencies in response to this notification.”

He said, “The county has taken great strides to improve our response to public health emergencies. I am confident that the department will be capable of minimizing the impact of a potential measles outbreak in our county. I will work with the [health] department and Office of Emergency Services to offer additional resources as needed.”

For more information visit: https://www.hayscountytx.gov/current-public-health-situations. The site will continue to be updated as more information is available.