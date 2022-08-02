San Antonio receives 1,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District has received 1,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine from the Department of State Health Services.

There are enough doses to fully vaccinate 500 people.

Metro Health will set aside 720 vaccines for 360 at-risk people at the Alamo Area Resource Center, BEAT AIDS, the CentroMed Santa Rosa Pavilion Clinic, the Kind Clinic, the San Antonio AIDS Foundation, and University Health's Family Focused AIDS Clinical Treatment Services.

The remaining 280 doses will be used to vaccinate up to 140 close contacts identified through Metro Health investigations.

Vaccines at the above locations are by appointment only. Distribution will be expanded as additional vaccines become available.

As of Aug. 1, there have been 13 cases of monkeypox identified in Bexar County, and about 338 in Texas. Bexar County residents who believe they may have been exposed are asked to call 210-207-8876.

Symptoms include a rash or sores, fever, headache and swollen lymph nodes. The illness can last between two to four weeks. For more information visit the city's resource page on monkeypox.