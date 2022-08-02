© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Public Health

San Antonio receives 1,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine

Texas Public Radio
Published August 2, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT
FILE PHOTO: Monkeypox vaccinations in high demand in New York
EDUARDO MUNOZ
/
REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: A staff member of the Westchester Medical Center prepares a monkeypox vaccine in a drive-through monkeypox vaccination point at the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, New York, U.S., July 28, 2022.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District has received 1,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine from the Department of State Health Services.

There are enough doses to fully vaccinate 500 people.

Metro Health will set aside 720 vaccines for 360 at-risk people at the Alamo Area Resource Center, BEAT AIDS, the CentroMed Santa Rosa Pavilion Clinic, the Kind Clinic, the San Antonio AIDS Foundation, and University Health's Family Focused AIDS Clinical Treatment Services.

The remaining 280 doses will be used to vaccinate up to 140 close contacts identified through Metro Health investigations.

Vaccines at the above locations are by appointment only. Distribution will be expanded as additional vaccines become available.

As of Aug. 1, there have been 13 cases of monkeypox identified in Bexar County, and about 338 in Texas. Bexar County residents who believe they may have been exposed are asked to call 210-207-8876.

Symptoms include a rash or sores, fever, headache and swollen lymph nodes. The illness can last between two to four weeks. For more information visit the city's resource page on monkeypox.

tpr newsletter_real reliable.png
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags

Public Health monkeypoxVaccineTPRTop Stories