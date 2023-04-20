© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Planes, Trains, and Automobiles

A series of reports telling the stories of Texans forced to travel to other states for reproductive medical care and the folks who help them. From riding the Sunset Limited Amtrak train from San Antonio to El Paso to a network of anonymous pilots who fly women to abortion legal states, many people are finding low cost and creative ways to access out of state abortion care. But anti-abortion activists are seeking to shut down local roads and airports with county ordinances declaring it illegal to “aid and abet aid abortion traffickers.