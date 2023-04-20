Planes, Trains, and Automobiles
A series of reports telling the stories of Texans forced to travel to other states for reproductive medical care and the folks who help them. From riding the Sunset Limited Amtrak train from San Antonio to El Paso to a network of anonymous pilots who fly women to abortion legal states, many people are finding low cost and creative ways to access out of state abortion care. But anti-abortion activists are seeking to shut down local roads and airports with county ordinances declaring it illegal to “aid and abet aid abortion traffickers.
Many Texans who have an unwanted pregnancy have little choice than to go out of state to access a legal abortion. It’s expensive and difficult but even more so for those living in deep South Texas.New Mexico is far away but Mexico is not. So what are the options for getting an abortion across the RGV border in Mexico? Texas Public Radio’s Kayla Padilla and David Martin Davies went to find out.
“These laws have a significant chilling effect,” said Elizabeth Sepper, a University of Texas law professor. “They strike fear into the hearts of people who are trying to leave the state for totally legal and medically appropriated abortions in other states where abortion is available.”
It’s been several weeks since the Reproductive Justice Fund was approved, but it’s still unknown if it will be used to pay for abortion access in other states — and if that would be seen as a violation of state law.