Hildebrand closures north of downtown San Antonio are underway

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A stretch of East Hildebrand Avenue north of downtown San Antonio that serves two major educational institutions is closed while San Antonio Water System crews replace water mains.

The work is taking place between U.S. Highway 281 and McCullough Avenue. Crews began work at 3 a.m. Monday at the intersection of McCullough Avenue and East Hildebrand.

At times, portions of East Hildebrand will be completely closed for 24-hours a day, seven days a week.

Closures will shift week to week as the project progresses on the avenue that feeds both Incarnate Word High School and Trinity University. More than 300 students attend grades 9 through 12 at the high school, while around 2,700 students attend classes at the university.

Hildebrand also serves as a way for 281 traffic to cut over to a popular stretch of Broadway in Alamo Heights, including around the area of the Pearl.

"SAWS is encouraging drivers and those who live and work in the area, or who depend on East Hildebrand for their commute to plan ahead and allow additional travel time. For your safety, review and follow traffic routes posted online at saws.org/NewPipes since phased construction will shift street closures week to week," SAWS said in a media statement.

"Crews are installing new high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes, designed to perform well in the area’s challenging soil conditions. The strong, durable pipes are expected to provide reliable service for more than 100 years," the statement concluded.

See maps of the work here.