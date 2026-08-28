Flash flood warning in effect for San Antonio area until 12:15 a.m. as severe storms sweep through

Heavy thunderstorms are moving through the San Antonio area Friday night, bringing flash flooding, damaging winds and widespread power outages and prompting multiple warnings from the National Weather Service.

A flash flood warning is in effect until 12:15 a.m. Saturday for northern Bexar County and south-central Comal County. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain had already fallen in parts of the warned area by shortly after 9 p.m., with another 1 to 2 inches possible. The Weather Service said flash flooding was ongoing or expected in creeks, streets, highways and underpasses.

A severe thunderstorm warning is also in effect until 10:15 p.m. for southwestern Bexar County, southern Medina County and northwestern Atascosa County. The storms were capable of producing wind gusts up to 60 mph and nickel-size hail.

TPR’s Joey Palacios photographed a gas station canopy that collapsed onto vehicles on the North Side during the storm. He said the people inside the vehicles were not injured.

The storms also knocked out power to tens of thousands of customers. CPS Energy reported more than 50,000 outages as of 9:30 p.m. Friday.

At San Antonio International Airport, thunderstorms had dropped the temperature to 72 degrees by 8:51 p.m., with wind gusts reaching 40 mph and visibility down to about 1.5 miles.

Several inches of rain has fallen with these storms as they push southwest through Bexar County. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect in addition to a Svr warning for SW portions of the county. Wind gusts to 60 mph are possible along with torrential rainfall. pic.twitter.com/2iKRVqSGg0 — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) August 29, 2026

The Weather Service urged drivers not to attempt to cross flooded roads and warned that flooding can be especially difficult to see at night.

Conditions are expected to improve overnight. Saturday is forecast to be sunny and hot, with a high near 97 and heat index values around 101.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

