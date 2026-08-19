Hood County shuts down Flock cameras, terminates agreement amid privacy concerns

Hood County has shut down and covered three Flock automated license plate reader cameras after county officials and residents raised concerns about privacy and mass surveillance.

The county Commissioners Court authorized the coverings at its Aug. 11 meeting after terminating its agreement with Flock Safety. The cameras are expected to remain covered until the equipment is physically removed.

The decision follows action taken by commissioners in July, when they directed the county attorney to address what officials described as Flock Safety's failure to perform under its contract.

Commissioners also sought a $126,000 refund for Hood County taxpayers.

Flock did not respond to KERA's request for comment.

According to commissioners, Flock offered the county credit to reimburse the county, but the county rejected that proposal.

Hood County Constable John D. Shirley posted photos of the cameras being unplugged and covered over the weekend.

In a statement, he said the cameras were recorded people indiscriminately and described the technology as warrantless tracking.

"These cameras were constantly scanning and recording regular folks just going about their day," Shirley said. "By unplugging and covering them, we're making it clear: privacy isn't optional, and mass surveillance isn't how we do things here. To Flock Safety Systems: come get your garbage out of my county."

The cameras use license plates and other vehicle characteristics to create searchable records of where cars have traveled.

Flock says its technology helps law enforcement locate stolen vehicles, missing people and suspects.

But the technology has become increasingly controversial across North Texas.

In Denton, resident Jon Miller has posted signs warning drivers that Flock cameras are "tracking" and "recording" them. His petition calling for the cameras' removal had nearly 500 signatures earlier this month.

Denton police operate 10 fixed Flock cameras, while other Flock cameras in the city are privately owned or operated by other entities.

In Carrollton, residents have also asked the city to end its partnership with Flock.

The city has between 50 and 60 cameras, according to Mayor Steve Babick, who said the devices have generated thousands of alerts and helped identify stolen vehicles, outstanding warrants and missing people.

He said the city has no plans to remove them.

While Flock has defended its technology, it's also responded to criticism by announcing changes to its privacy safeguards last week.

Changes include stricter audits to prevent misuse, and data storage for seven days — down from 30 days.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org. KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members.

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