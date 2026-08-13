Stolen ambulance chase closes southbound I-35; suspect fatally shot by Texas DPS

A suspect driving a stolen ambulance through Austin on Thursday was fatally shot by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper after evading a traffic stop and ramming into multiple vehicles, Texas DPS said.

At around 6:30 a.m., DPS troopers were notified that a stolen Fort Worth ambulance was driving southbound on I-35 in Williamson County, DPS Sgt. Jason Galaviz said at a press briefing.

Troopers found the ambulance and turned on their emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop. The ambulance then began to evade law enforcement and "intentionally" rammed into vehicles as it continued south onto the upper deck of I-35, Galaviz said.

A DPS trooper shot the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect's identity won't be released at this time.

Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting. Closures on southbound I-35 will remain in effect until the investigation is finished.

The Fort Worth Fire Department confirmed that an ambulance was stolen from one of its stations, and that multiple agencies are involved in the incident. The Austin Police Department said it was assisting with traffic.

The Texas Department of Transportation sent out a traffic alert shortly before 8 a.m. saying that all lanes of southbound I-35, both upper and lower decks, from U.S. 183 to Airport Boulevard are closed due to police activity.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Southbound I-35 from US 183 to Airport Blvd, all lanes closed, including both upper and lower decks due to police activity. Prepare for delays and seek alternative routes. — TxDOT Austin (@TxDOTAustin) August 13, 2026

TxDOT said to expect delays, avoid the area and look for alternative routes.

This is a developing story.

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