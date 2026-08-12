USDA recalls nearly 30,000 pounds of Argentine beef sold in Texas, Florida

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The U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued a recall of raw beef products imported from Argentina due to inspection failures.

The recall affects 29,628 pounds of raw beef products that were distributed in Texas and Florida by the Florida-based company Corte Argentino USA LLC.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Services said in a release the products, listed under the brand FrigorIfico Gorina SAIC, were distributed to retailers without the required federal import reinspection.

The reinspection process certifies that labeling, documentation, and a product’s condition abide by federal guidelines.

The raw beef products were produced between May 15 and May 20 and have use-or-freeze-by dates from Sept. 15 through Sept. 20.

Products include:

FrigorIfico Gorina SAIC boneless beef “Top Sirloin Butt”

FrigorIfico Gorina SAIC boneless beef “Eye Round”

FrigorIfico Gorina SAIC boneless beef “Topside Cap Off”

FrigorIfico Gorina SAIC boneless beef “Flat"

FrigorIfico Gorina SAIC boneless beef “Knuckle"



There have been no confirmed reports of illness due to consumption of these products. Consumers who have purchased any recalled beef should immediately throw it away.

Outgoing Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller called the inspection failure “unacceptable,” in a news release.

“My message to Texans is simple: Buy American. Buy Texas. Know where your beef comes from,” Miller said.