Eva’s Heroes shine on the runway with 'Lights, Camera, Fashion'

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Eva’s Heroes , the San Antonio organization that provides activities for individuals with intellectual disabilities, showed participants how to put their best foot forward on the catwalk.

Eva’s Heroes was co-founded by actress Eva Longoria-Bastón, whose older sister, Liza, was born with an intellectual disability and inspired her to give back to her community.

The "Lights, Camera, Fashion" luncheon is part of Eva’s Heroes' Summer Enrichment Program. It was a day filled with food, music, and a strut down the runway.

Lauren Elizabeth Photography / Courtesy photo Eva's Hero, Marlene Montes goes down the runway in her flowing red dress.

Eva’s Heroes co-founder and executive director Christiane Garcia said the fashion show harkens back to the group’s very first fundraiser. Garcia said she always wanted to bring it back.

“And our heroes were the models. And why didn't we continue then? We kind of went in different directions,” said Garcia. “It was amazing, but this has been so much more in depth, and so much more opportunities for them to learn new skills.”

Chelsea Figueroa is an Eva’s Hero. She has participated in the event since its inception. This year, she opted to pay tribute to pop star Michael Jackson — donning items reminiscent of the iconic figure — everything from her black-and-white dress down to her sparkling shoes.

1 of 2 — LEP_1036.jpg "Lights, Camera, Fashion" host Michael Quintanilla introduces Eva's Hero, Chelsea Figueroa, who is wearing a black and white dress with sparkling shoes. Her look is inspired by the late pop star Michael Jackson. Lauren Elizabeth Photography / Courtesy photo 2 of 2 — LEP_1036.jpg "Lights, Camera, Fashion" host Michael Quintanilla introduces Eva's Hero, Chelsea Figueroa, who is wearing a black and white dress with sparkling shoes. Her look is inspired by the late pop star Michael Jackson. Lauren Elizabeth Photography / Courtesy photo

“My inspiration is from one of Michael Jackson's songs, 'Black or White.' It's a very fun song,” said Figueroa, who was also inspired by the King of Pop’s iconic glove and dancing shoes. “Well, his glove is very glitter, bedazzled, and really cool. I actually have these boots laying in my mom's closet.”

Jackie Velez / TPR Eva's Hero, Chelsea Figueroa's sparkling shoes paying homage to pop star Michael Jackson and the sparkling gloves he wore throughout his singing career.

Figueroa says for the new participants, it’s all about having fun.

“Just be yourself. Get excited. Get the party going. Have fun with it. Even the message of Michael Jackson's song, 'Black or White'. ... It doesn't matter if you're a different color,” said Figueroa.

1 of 2 — LEP_1045.jpg Chelsea Figueroa struts down the runway in her black and white dress and sparkling shoes. The look is inspired by late pop star Michael Jackson and his song "Black and White. " Lauren Elizabeth Photography / Courtesy photo 2 of 2 — LEP_1041.jpg Chelsea Figueroa struts down the runway in her black and white dress and sparkling shoes. The look is inspired by late pop star Michael Jackson and his song "Black and White. " Lauren Elizabeth Photography / Courtesy photo

Executive Director Christiane Garcia recognized the Hartman Family with the Champion of Change Award for their inclusive efforts that include Morgan's Wonderland, Morgan's Multi-Assistance Center (MAC), Morgan's Wonder Care, Morgan's Inclusion Institute, and the soon-to-open Morgan's Hotel.

"The Hartman family reminds us that real change happens when we choose to see possibilities instead of limitations, and when we use our voices and actions to make a difference," said Garcia. "For the countless lives they have touched, the doors they have held open, and the lasting difference they continue to make, we are proud to present the Champion of Change Award to this truly remarkable family."

Garcia shared a message to the Hartman Family from Eva Longoria-Bastón, who could not be at the event.

"She wanted to say congratulations to an incredible family and dear friends. Your compassion and dedication to our special needs community have made such a meaningful impact. Thank you for your incredible support and partnership with Eva's Heroes. We are so grateful for all you have done and honored to celebrate you as true champions of change," said Garcia.

Jackie Velez / TPR The Hartman Family was recognized with the Champion of Change Award for their inclusive efforts to providing accessibility to individuals with disabilities.

Founder of Morgan's Wonderland Gordon Hartman accepted the award. Hartman spoke of the longstanding relationship he has with co-founders of Eva's Heroes Christiane Garcia and Eva Longoria-Bastón, dating back to the building of Morgan's Wonderland.

"The hard hat was a good one. That was good because I didn't know you still had that. But Eva also has one, because you remember when we were building it. Eva would come in her boots and her jeans, and we would walk. She did two or three walks while we were building Morgan's Wonderland, and we opened Morgan's Wonderland 16 years ago. It's hard to believe it's already 16 years old back in 2010. But that was just the beginning of something much, much larger," said Hartman. "Why that is feasible in San Antonio is because of groups like Eva's Heroes, who has played a role in everything that we've done. We've consulted and understood better about how we can bring about more inclusion in this world by groups like this, by events like this, and the need for doing more of these types of things. ... It takes a village. It takes a lot of people to do and make things a real difference. And this organization is definitely at the top of the list in respect to making a difference."

Jackie Velez / TPR Founder of Morgan's Wonderland, Gordon Hartman accepted the Champion of Change Award with his wife and daughter, Morgan, who inspired her father to make a change for inclusion.

The "Lights, Camera, Fashion" show was the culmination of a weeklong fashion boot camp hosted by Michael Quintanilla, known across San Antonio for his outrageous Fiesta fashion.

“And by boot camp, I mean on your feet, like stylish boots,” joked Quintanilla. “I got a call, and I said, 'yeah, let's do this.' And in an hour, I had everything lined up because everyone I called and spoke with about this said, ‘Yes, yes, yes, I want to be a part of it.’ So I had professional models, I had hair and makeup people, and then we had Dillard's, my contacts at Dillard's, that were so kind. And of course, the participants didn't know what it was going to consist of until we met. And I said, 'on Monday we're going to do modeling. On Tuesday we're going to do hair and makeup, and then on Wednesday we're going to go shopping at Dillard's.'”

1 of 2 — LEP_1569.jpg Eva's Hero Juan "Charlie" Villareal salutes down the runway displaying his patriotic pride. Lauren Elizabeth Photography / Courtesy photo 2 of 2 — LEP_1545.jpg Lauren Elizabeth Photography / Courtesy photo

Quintanilla said he is truly inspired by Eva’s Heroes and shared a personal memory about Chelsea Figueroa of the Michael Jackson-inspired outfit.

“(Chelsea) came up to me with Jillian and some of the other heroes, and she was tugging on my hand, and she's looking up at me, and she says, "Michael, Michael, you're gay, right?” said Quintanilla, choking back tears. “I said, ‘Yes,’ and then it just tears me up because she said, ‘We got your back, because,' she said, ‘we know what it can be like not to be accepted.’”

Quintanilla would like to take this fashion show to a bigger stage.

1 of 3 — IMG_8383.jpg A display of some of the items Eva's Heroes picked from shopping at Dillard's at North Star Mall in San Antonio. The items are sold and proceeds go back to Eva's Heroes' programs. Jackie Velez / TPR 2 of 3 — IMG_8379.jpg A display of some of the items Eva's Heroes picked from shopping at Dillard's at North Star Mall in San Antonio. The items are sold and proceeds go back to Eva's Heroes' programs. Jackie Velez / TPR 3 of 3 — IMG_8384.jpg Attendees Mary Moore, Aimee Wauters, and Geneva Lares were excited to see Eva's Heroes strut the runway. Jackie Velez / TPR

“Well, my big dream is to do this at the Tobin Center as a nighttime event, like a big red-carpet event,” said Quintanilla.

Executive director Christiane Garcia says she wants all of the community to see Eva’s Heroes shine on stage, and the Tobin Center would be the perfect venue.

“That would be a dream if we could. Yes, that would be amazing, and our heroes deserve that,” said Garcia. “I think that experience would be absolutely incredible if we can have this event at the Tobin. That would be a dream come true for not only us as the co-founders, Eva and I, but for our heroes.”

This year’s "Lights Camera Fashion" week ended with participants taking a spin and striking a pose with confidence and style.