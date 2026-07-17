Looking for back-to-school supply drives, free backpacks and giveaways in San Antonio? Here’s a roundup of events.

The first day of school for the 2026-27 school year is right around the corner.

Along with first-day jitters, new school years also call for fresh supplies, backpacks, haircuts and more. While these items can be costly for families, several in San Antonio are hosting free supply drives and back-to-school resource fairs.

Here’s a roundup of events and places offering free school supplies before the first day of school, which for several falls during the second week of August.

Housing Authority of Bexar County

The Housing Authority of Bexar County is hosting a back-to-school supply drive from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, July 25 at 1954 E. Houston St.

They will be handing out 1,000 backpacks with supplies for students of all ages, including college. Supplies are first-come first-served, and no registration is required. K-12 students must be present to receive a backpack.

The car line will start at the Housing Authority of Bexar County’s parking lot with cars lining up on North Palmetto Ave., and wrapping around towards East Crockett St.

Joint Base San Antonio-Youth Programs

Joint Base San Antonio is hosting three back-to-school “supply bash” events where students can collect a free bag of grade-appropriate supplies, and enjoy free games and activities.

4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on July 31 at Fort Sam Houston Youth Programs, Building 1630

4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on July 31 at Randolph Youth Programs, Building 584

10 a.m. to noon on Aug. 1 at Lackland Youth Programs, Building 8420

United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County

United Way is partnering with American Red Cross for its annual “Family Day” event which includes free games and resources, including a bubble station and face painting.

The organization will also be handing out free backpacks with supplies donated by H-E-B for the first 500 children. Children must be present to receive a backpack.

Family Day will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 25 at 3642 E. Houston Drive.

Back-to-school fair at Palo Alto College

State Rep. Philip Cortez (D-San Antonio) is hosting a back-to-school resource fair in partnership with the San Antonio Food Bank, University Health and UT Health San Antonio.

The fair will be from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 1 at the Palo Alto College Performing Arts Center at 1400 W. Villaret Blvd.

Attending families can access free school supplies, little to no-cost immunizations, free grocery produce bags and fun family activities.

PicaPica Plaza

PicaPica Plaza, a shopping center on the South Side, will be hosting a back to school event with backpack giveaway, health and community resources, food and music.

Students must be attending grades K-12, and receive a wristband from the organizers on site to collect a backpack.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29 at 910 SE Military Dr.

Brooks Business Center

The Brooks Business Center is hosting an outdoor market and “Back to School Bash” with local vendors, food trucks, music, $10 haircuts and free backpacks with school supplies while they last.

Children must be present to receive a backpack.

The market will take place from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 26 at 8114 City-Base Landing.

South Texas Vocational Institute

The South Texas Vocational Institute is hosting a “bring your own backpack” supply drive where families are encouraged to bring their own backpacks for organizers to fill up with school supplies.

Children must be present to receive supplies.

STVI has several locations throughout South Texas, but its San Antonio event will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 24 at 734 SE Military Dr.

CentroMed Clinic

CentroMed San Antonio is offering free backpacks and supplies for families who schedule well-child exams at its clinics from now through Aug. 14.

IDEA Public Schools

As part of the statewide Backpacks for Bright Futures initiative, IDEA Public Schools is hosting backpack giveaways in San Antonio, open to all students, even those who don’t attend an IDEA campus.

The first 600 school-aged children at each event will get a backpack filled with school supplies, including rulers, pencils, highlighters and more.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 18 at IDEA Monterrey Park Academy and College Preparatory

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 25 at IDEA Burke Academy and College Preparatory

Noon to 2 p.m. on July 31 at IDEA Hidden Meadow Academy and College Preparatory

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 1 at IDEA Judson Academy and College Preparatory

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 8 at IDEA Walzem Academy and College Preparatory

Communities in Schools San Antonio

Communities in Schools San Antonio (CIS-SA) is currently hosting several supply drives across the city as part of a “Stuff the Bus” initiative, partnering with other groups to raise supplies and money.

CIS-SA works with 130 schools across 15 school districts and six counties in the region, providing mental health and community support and will accept individual donations on Aug. 1 at participating H-E-B locations.

Current “Stuff the Bus” partners include Pearl, 10 Las Palapas locations, EoS Fitness and the UT San Antonio Youth Volleyball Clinic.

To raise donations for “Stuff the Bus,” Pearl is hosting a Children’s Entrepreneur Market and back to school drive where attendants can shop from local youth vendors while donating backpacks and supplies. The date and time is to be determined based on weather.

The San Antonio Chamber Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is hosting a networking mixer with the admission being a new backpack or school supplies to benefit CIS-SA, from 4 to 6 p.m. on July 30 at Sunset Brews at 1904 Fredericksburg Rd.

For more supply donation opportunities visit the CIS-SA website.

This story originally appeared on the San Antonio Report.

