Nueces River residents on watch as Hill Country floodwaters move downstream

While South Texas didn't get the rain that other areas in the state received, those same waters flowing down the Nueces River could affect local communities.

With recent heavy rains that led to flooding in the Uvalde area and the Hill Country, that same water will be flowing via the Nueces and Frio River; which means that residents who live along the Nueces River in the Coastal Bend could be facing the threat of flooding, as well.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management issued a warning Wednesday for residents in South Texas communities along the Nueces River, and should prepare before conditions become worse.

Floodwaters from the Nueces River could rise above its banks and onto roads, which could be under water for days. Officials say some communities could be isolated for days if roads are under water, and impassable.

Meanwhile, it's up to local officials to close roads as well as issue evacuation orders should flooding conditions persist. Residents who live near the Nueces River should also do their part by staying informed about the possibility of flooding.

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