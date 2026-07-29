Councilwoman Misty Spears calls for District 9 public safety review

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District 9 City Councilwoman Misty Spears is calling for an in-depth public safety review in the wake of several high-profile crime incidents on the city’s North Side.

Between February and July, burglars targeted The Estates at Champions Run, allegedly bypassing extensive security, breaking into homes and safes, and stealing property valued at up to $5 million. The Stone Oak area has also experienced several shootings, including an incident in which a police officer was shot while responding to a call.

Spears announced this week that she will host a town hall in the district to bring together residents, law enforcement and other stakeholders to discuss ways to improve public safety and help residents feel safer.

"We're bringing everyone to the table, so everyone is heard, and an action plan can be formed so that we can make sure the residents feel safe in District 9,” she told TPR.

Spears says despite the city’s budget problems, safety of the community is the highest priority.

Joe Silman is president of the Stone Oak Property Owners Association. He says recent crimes in the area are not just run-of-the-mill burglaries.

“This is not like somebody in your neighborhood parking their car on the driveway and somebody breaks into your car at night, you know, trying to find a cell phone or something. These burglaries are much more serious than that,” Silman said.

He said the area covered by his association has two SAPD SAFE officers assigned to it who, he said, do a good job. He also encouraged homeowners' associations and residents to learn about steps they can take to improve neighborhood safety.

“We have encouraged those individual HOA presidents to hold their own community meetings with their residents, particularly the neighborhoods that have been affected directly by the burglaries," Silman said. "And I think that's happening.”

Silman says despite the city’s budget problems, residents would like to see a police substation in their area.

“To have a substation that is staffed here for even more access, or quicker access, would certainly be beneficial,” he said.

Councilwoman Spears said despite the expense, additional law enforcement should be prioritized.

“If it means that we have to hire additional police officers — which that's what we should have been focusing on from the beginning — and the fact that now we are in this situation because we've added so many additional other programs that are outside the scope of core public core services from local government, that's something that we have to deal with irrespective.”

“As long as our residents continue to tell me they feel less safe than they did even five years ago, then that's our reality and it's our job at city council to make sure that our residents feel safe and are safe,” she added.

The town hall meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Christ Community Church, 13015 Evans Road.