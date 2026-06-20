Stone Oak domestic violence shooting leaves 2 dead, SAPD officer wounded

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A domestic violence shooting in the Stone Oak area on Friday left two people dead and a San Antonio police officer wounded after an hours-long standoff.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said officers responded around noon to a disturbance call at a home in the 100 block of Red Hawk Ridge on the city's far North Side.

McManus said a man shot his way into the home of his estranged wife, killed her and then barricaded himself inside. Police do not believe the man lived at the residence.

As officers responded, a seven-year veteran of the department was shot.

"We had one officer shot at the very beginning of this, he's got seven years on, he was shot below the vest and above the belt," McManus said.

McManus said no vital organs were struck, and the officer is expected to recover.

The incident prompted a large police response in the neighborhood as SWAT officers and negotiators worked for nearly three hours to resolve the situation.

When officers entered the home, they found the suspect dead from what police said was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"There were two children in the house at the time. They are both okay. We got them out," McManus said.

The names of those involved have not been released. The investigation remains ongoing.

According to the most recent statistics available from the Collaborative Commission on Domestic Violence, Bexar County recorded 32 domestic violence-related homicides in 2024. The commission also reports that one in three women in San Antonio experiences intimate partner violence in her lifetime, and local law enforcement agencies received more than 58,500 domestic violence calls in 2024.

