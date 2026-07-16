Pedernales River reaches highest level since 1979 as floodwaters move through Hill Country

The Pedernales River reached its highest level since 1979 Thursday after torrential rain swept across the Texas Hill Country, sending floodwaters over its banks and prompting a Flash Flood Emergency as communities downstream watched the flood wave move toward Johnson City and Lake Travis.

River levels near Fredericksburg climbed to more than 34 feet Thursday morning after rising roughly 25 feet in just a few hours, according to the National Weather Service.

The river's rapid rise marked its highest level since 1979, underscoring the severity of flooding that spread across the Hill Country. Although the river later began falling, floodwaters continued moving downstream through Blanco County as emergency officials monitored conditions.

In Johnson City, local officials spent the day tracking the flood wave as it moved downstream from Fredericksburg and Stonewall.

Blanco County Commissioner Chris Liesman said the Pedernales was spilling out of its banks but, unlike some other Hill Country rivers, much of the water was expected to remain within the broader river basin.

"It's coming out of the banks, but staying within the river basin."Liesman said many homes near Johnson City sit atop bluffs overlooking the river rather than immediately along its banks, reducing the risk of widespread residential flooding. He said the Lower Colorado River Authority's network of river gauges allows emergency officials to track the flood wave as it moved from Fredericksburg through Stonewall toward Johnson City and eventually Lake Travis.

For longtime resident Tanya Mayer, flooding is simply part of life along the Pedernales River.

"Rivers in Texas flood sometimes."Mayer said her family has lived along the river for decades, and the home where she lives today was built in 1942.

Asked whether longtime residents know how to respond when the river rises, she smiled.

"The oldie goldies do."She said people who have lived along the river for generations understand its behavior, while newer residents who have built near the river may not have the same experience.

Even so, she said Thursday's flooding stood apart from what most residents have experienced. The highest water her family had previously talked about dated back to the 1950s, when floodwaters reached the steps of their home.

The flooding came as multiple Flash Flood Emergencies, Flood Warnings and Flood Watches remained in effect across the Hill Country.

5:30 PM: Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue developing and moving northward. Brief heavy rainfall and cloud-to-ground lightning are possible in the stronger storms. pic.twitter.com/WapTKT4tlc — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) July 16, 2026

A broader Flood Watch remains in effect through Friday morning for much of the Hill Country, southern Edwards Plateau and Rio Grande Plains, including Bandera, Blanco, Dimmit, Edwards, Frio, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, Kinney, Llano, Maverick, Medina, Real, Uvalde, Val Verde and Zavala counties.

Forecasters warned that additional rainfall on saturated ground could quickly renew flooding, even as conditions are expected to gradually improve Friday.

Although she had not been ordered to evacuate, Mayer said her family moved vehicles to higher ground and spent the day watching river levels and local alerts.

For families who have lived along the Pedernales for generations, watching the river is simply part of life. But after seeing the river reach its highest level since 1979, even longtime residents were reminded how quickly it can transform the Texas Hill Country.