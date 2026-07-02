Gov. Abbott appoints Don Huffines to be Texas comptroller

Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday appointed Don Huffines, a former Republican state senator, to be comptroller of public accounts for the rest of the year, after the agency's acting head, Kelly Hancock, steps down at the end of the month.

Hancock submitted his resignation letter to the governor on Wednesday. Huffines is currently running to serve a full term and defeated Hancock for the GOP nomination in March. He faces state Sen. Sarah Eckhardt, D-Austin, in the November general election.

"Don Huffines brings the right mix of business experience and conservative principles to this vital office," Abbott said in a statement announcing the appointment. "His private-sector experience and dedication to limited government make him exceptionally qualified to lead the state's finances and protect every taxpayer dollar with integrity and accountability."

This is a developing story that will be updated.

This article first appeared on The Texas Tribune.

