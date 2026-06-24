Bexar commissioners back proposed spur highway on South Side

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Bexar County commissioners this week approved support for an advanced funding agreement with TxDOT, which commits up to $40 million dollars in county funds for an East-West State spur highway on the South Side.

The two-mile spur would run west from U.S. 281 to the Toyota plant and become a section of the proposed $1.5 billion South Texas Parkway, running 15 miles long and connecting I-35 and I-37.

Bexar County Acting Public Works Director David Wegmann explained to commissioners how the $40 million dollars would be spent on the spur.

"Our participation consists of initial $20 million for eligible project costs, and an additional $20 million will be authorized for approved project overruns, escalation, accelerated delivery, supplemental project phases, and certain other eligible project costs for the east-west state spur for total county participation not to exceed $40 million," he said.

Wegmann said $40 million is also available from the state for the spur, along with $20 million in matching funds from the City of San Antonio.

Precinct 1 County Commissioner Rebeca Clay Flores said $40 million is a lot, but well worth it to keep up with a potential $2 billion expansion by Toyota and the 2,000 new jobs that would come with it.

"It's long overdue," she said of the spur project. "Unfortunately, we should have had these infrastructures before, so that's why I'm happy to support it."

With the commissioners' support, county public works can now hammer out the advance funding agreement with TxDOT.

No timelines on construction were given for the spur project.

The proposed $1.5 billion South Texas Parkway is also far from reality, but part of the Alamo Area Metropolitan Planning Organization's long term transportation plans.

South Bexar County has become a burgeoning center for advanced manufacturing with Toyota's expansion, big rig and bus maker International Motors, and UK-based JCB, which is building a plant to make heavy duty machinery for agricultural, industrial, and commercial purposes.