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Advocacy group files incident reports after concerns of possible harmful storm water runoff

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published June 17, 2026 at 4:07 PM CDT
Helotes Creek behind Grey Forest City hall after the flood event on Monday, June 15th, 2026
Courtesy photo
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Scenic Loop - Helotes Creek Alliance
Helotes Creek behind Grey Forest City hall after the flood event on Monday, June 15th, 2026

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An advocacy group fighting against a proposed subdivision in Far West Bexar County has filed incident reports over suspected harmful storm water runoff. 

The Scenic Loop Helotes Creek Alliance says the flooding was accompanied by visible sediment discharge that they allege came from an active construction site at the Guajolote Ranch subdivision.

They say the discharge was muddy and had an unusual odor.

Flooding occurred near the site after the area received heavy rain early Monday morning. The area received around 4 inches of rain in a short period of time. 

Helotes Creek in Grey Forest on Wednesday, June 17th, 2026
Jerry Clayton
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TPR
Helotes Creek in Grey Forest on Wednesday, June 17th, 2026

By Wednesday morning water in Helotes Creek ran mostly clear through the City of Grey Forest, but the swimming hole area water was still slightly cloudy with sediment.

Wednesday, June 17th, 2026. A few days after the flooding event the water in the Grey Forest Swimming Hole on Helotes Creek still had a cloudy appearance due to sediment in the water.
Jerry Clayton
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TPR
Wednesday, June 17th, 2026. A few days after the flooding event the water in the Grey Forest Swimming Hole on Helotes Creek still had a cloudy appearance due to sediment in the water.

The group claimed the primary concern from the runoff involves Cates Creek which originates above the Altair neighborhood north of Grey Forest and runs into Helotes Creek.  Cates Creek crosses a 63-acre tract that comprises the main access to the proposed Guajolote Ranch development that is undergoing significant clearing, grading and earth-moving.

The group filed reports with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, Texas Parks and Wildlife, the Edwards Aquifer Authority and Bexar County. 

The group is asking all entities to perform an immediate site inspection of the Guajolote construction areas.

Lennar plans to build around 3,000 homes on 1,100 acres at the site, just off Scenic Loop and Babcock Roads and are seeking permission to build a water treatment plant that could discharge one million gallons of water per day into Helotes Creek, which opponents say could taint the Edwards Aquifer.

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Jerry Clayton
Jerry Clayton can be reached at jerry@tpr.org or on Twitter at @jerryclayton.
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