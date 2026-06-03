First suspected New World screwworm case detected in South Texas

A possible case of the flesh-eating New World screwworm has been detected in South Texas, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

In a social media post on Wednesday, the agency said it's working to confirm the suspected case through laboratory testing in Iowa.

"We have already activated personnel on the ground and are working with local partners," the social media post read. "What you can expect from us is transparency, candor, and most important — action.

The New World screwworm is a parasitic fly whose larvae feed on the living tissue of warm-blooded animals, including cattle, wildlife, pets and, in rare cases, humans. Left untreated, infestations can cause severe injuries and death.

The announcement comes as state and federal officials have been closely monitoring the parasite's spread through Mexico. Earlier this week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported a confirmed case in the Mexican state of Coahuila, roughly 25 miles south of the Texas border.

A confirmed case would mark a significant development for Texas livestock producers and wildlife officials, who have spent months preparing for the possibility that the parasite could cross into the state. Texas officials already launched a response effort earlier this year, including plans for a new $750 million facility in South Texas aimed at preventing the parasite's spread.

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