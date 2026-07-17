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Flood threat continues Friday as rainfall moves to West Texas

By Chelsey Zhu,
Katy McAfee | KUT
Published July 17, 2026 at 3:17 PM CDT
A tree sinks into the Guadalupe River in Kerrville on Thursday.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT News
A tree sinks into the Guadalupe River in Kerrville on Thursday.

The heavy rains that swept through large swaths of Central and West Texas overnight Thursday and into Friday morning have moved further West, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS has issued a flash flood emergency warning for Sonora, Texas, until 1:15 p.m. Several counties surrounding the Midland and Odessa are under a flood watch.

Multiple rivers in Texas, including the Guadalupe, Pedernales, Nueces, Rio Grande, San Antonio, Llano and Frio rivers remain under flood warnings.

A flood watch means that flooding is possible. A flash flood warning means sudden and violent flooding is already happening or is expected to happen soon.

Find the latest details on the timing and locations of warnings on the NWS website.

Thursday's dangerous flash flooding caused two deaths in the Kerrville and Uvalde areas, as well as evacuations, hundreds of rescues, and damage to roads and buildings.

Floodwaters along the Nueces River have destroyed part of the FM 481 bridge southwest of Uvalde, and people living along the highway could face significant detours.

Some cities in Texas, including Ingram, Uvalde and Kerrville, saw more than 20 inches of rain between Monday and Thursday, according to preliminary NWS data. The NWS is urging people in affected areas to stay out of flood waters as they can contain dangerous chemicals, live wires, harmful bacteria, sewage and sharp objects.

The week of intense rainfall comes a little more than a year after the Fourth of July weekend floods that killed more than 130 people in Texas.

The forecast in Central Texas, including in the Kerrville and Uvalde areas, is hot and dry next week.

This is a developing story.

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Chelsey Zhu
Katy McAfee | KUT
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