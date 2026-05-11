Secretary of State Nelson and Bexar County leaders spar over timeline to integrate registered voters

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The Texas secretary of state and some Bexar County leaders are sparring over the timeline to integrate registered voters in the county.

Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson said a timeline set by the county to integrate voter registration records from the county's new voter system for the November elections is "unrealistic" and "unworkable."

In a return letter to County Judge Peter Sakai, who questioned whether timely data migration would occur, Nelson said her staff will respond with a schedule to connect the county's VR System to the state's TEAM System that is "timely" and "feasible."

The state uses an elections management vendor named Civix.

It's the second time the county has called on the state to quickly integrate such a system. The first occurred before the November elections. The county's vendor then—Votech—suddenly went out of business.

Nelson said last November that quick action cost the state more than $100,000 and affected the functionality of the core system for counties statewide.

County officials have said TEAM is slow and has caused backlogs of registered voters and other glitches. Precinct 4 Commissioner Tommy Calvert has been among the most outspoken.

Calvert said that there are "counties big and small are raising the alarms about the voter registration system backlogs caused by TEAM and the glitches causing the potential multiple mail ballots to go to voters rather than a single mail ballot they requested."

"These errors could put Civix and the SOS in legal battles and cause unnecessary and unforced error into the confidence in the 2026 mid-term election," Calvert added.

Alicia Pierce, assistant secretary of state for communications, defended TEAM from the county's criticisms.

"The state has had five successful elections using the new TEAM system. Our staff has been working day and night to address any issues as they arise. We will be working with Bexar County on a reasonable schedule," she said.