Multiple people found dead inside a train boxcar in Laredo

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Six people were found dead inside a Union Pacific train boxcar in a Texas border city on Sunday.

The Laredo Police Department said the bodies were discovered at around 3 p.m. during a routine rail car inspection by train employees.

Laredo police and fire fighters responded to the scene. Laredo police officer Joe Baeza says all six individuals were discovered perished at the Union Pacific rail yard.

"None of them were transported, he said. “There were no live people who were discovered in that same car."

The investigation is still active and ongoing.

No information has so far been released about the identities of the victims or the circumstances of their deaths.

Temperatures in Laredo reached the upper 90s on Sunday. The city is home to one of the nation’s top trade hubs.

This is a developing story.