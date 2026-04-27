Funding set for Guadalupe River, parks, future stewardship after flood

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The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country has announced $14 million will be invested to restore the Guadalupe River following last year's deadly Fourth of July weekend flooding in Kerr County.

The Kerrville-based foundation said the funds will be spent on ecological restoration, rebuilding public spaces, and future stewardship as the area continues to process its losses as part of a long-term recovery.

“The July 4 flood disrupted an entire system — ecological, economic and social,” said Austin Dickson, CEO of the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country. “This investment is designed to restore that system with intention by rebuilding the river corridor, reinvesting in public spaces and establishing a long-term culture of stewardship. Healthy river systems and restored public spaces help reduce flood risk and strengthen community safety.”

In a news release, the foundation detailed how the millions will be invested:

Ecological investments

$3 million to the San Antonio Botanical Garden’s Texas Recovery for Ecological and Environmental Stability (TREES) Initiative to plant 50,000 native trees along the Guadalupe River

$1.51 million to the Hill Country Alliance to lead a basin-wide restoration strategy

$180,000 to the Upper Guadalupe River Authority to remove invasive species and improve watershed health



Public spaces and infrastructure investments

$9.2 million to rebuild Louise Hays Park, Guadalupe Park, and the Kerrville River Trail

Additional investments in the Kerrville River Trail, bridge replacements and planning for the future restoration of Lion’s Park

Community stewardship investments

$150,420 to the Kerr County River Foundation to support volunteer-led river restoration efforts and design a new, resilient Lions Park

$30,000 for the documentary film “Hope for the Guadalupe,” which will drive community engagement and support long-term river recovery

Dickson explained why Louise Hays Park will receive the lion's share of all the funding — more than $8 million.

"Louise Hays Park is the crown jewel of Hill Country public parks, right in the middle of Kerrville. Many, many acres," he said. "It was completely destroyed by the flood."

Dickson said the park will not only have to be rebuilt, but reimagined and moved to higher ground. The park, including a splash pad and playground for children, has been at the heart of many community celebrations over the years.

The Community Foundation will continue to fund and partner with local governments, nonprofit organizations and residents to advance long-term recovery efforts.

For more information about the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, visit the website, rebuildkerr.org.

The foundation is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life across the Texas Hill Country through funds and grants that support local nonprofits, scholarships and community initiatives, according to a news release.

Disclosure: Austin Dickson is on the board of directors for Texas Public Radio. We cover The Community Foundation as we would any other organization.